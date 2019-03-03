|
Michelle LeBlanc Truesdell, 67, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center For Caring in St. Augustine. She was born in Grand Falls New Brunswick, Canada to parents Joseph C. and Marcelle LeBlanc. Michelle retired after a 20-year career in banking as the Vice President – Director of Human Resources at Hollywood Federal Savings and Loan in Hollywood, Fla. Michelle was an avid reader who loved to travel, paint, and entertain. She and her husband retired and moved to St. Augustine in 2008.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years James Truesdell and daughter Alexandra Lerma and her husband Michael.
Donations can be made in Michelle's name to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32257, web address https://www.communityhospice.com/give/. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 3, 2019