Migdad Selimovic


1973 - 2019
Migdad Selimovic Obituary
Migdad Selimovic, 45, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2019. Migdad was born July 26, 1973, in Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to the late Midhat Selimovic and Ajsa (Selimovic) Imamovic.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel (Free), four children, Paige, Dean, Lila, and Jaeko; one brother Nazif Selimovic (Evan), and grandmother Saha Mujanovic.
A Celebration of his life will be held at King & Bear Amenity Center, 1175 Registry Blvd, St. Augustine, FL on Sunday, March 10th from 1-3pm.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 31, 2019
