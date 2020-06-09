Mildred Ramsey
1947 - 2020
Mildred Ramsey
Mildred Joyce Ramsey was born August 2, 1947 to Rudolph and Elizabeth Ramsey of Hastings, Florida. Her parents preceded her in death. God called her home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Joyce attended Walter E. Harris High School, graduating in 1964. She matriculated at Bethune-Cookman College (University), graduating in 1968.
Mildred taught in the St. Johns County School System for 35 years and retired in 2000.
Sister Ramsey was a faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, serving on various boards and organizations
Joyce was a member of Jenkins-Pierson Chapter #111, OES, The Charmettes, Inc., and the Elks Lodge.
She is survived by her four loving brothers: Rudolph, Robert, Derrick and Reggie Ramsey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Graveside Services : Thursday, June 11, 2020
10:30 @ Evergreen Cemetery
Rev. Ron Rawls, Officiating
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.,
Arnett C. Chase, LFD

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
