Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ancient City Baptist Church
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ancient City Baptist Church
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton DeWitt Strickland


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milton DeWitt Strickland Obituary
Milton DeWitt Strickland passed away Sunday morning April 14, 2019. He was born March 25, 1933 in St. Augustine. He was the youngest of seven children and raised on Grove Avenue. He worked for FEC Railroad, Builder Service, Deltona Builders, and retired from the City of St. Augustine as Director of General Services. He served in the Florida National Guard for 38 years earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
He was predeceased by his son Gary Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie. Children Timothy (Saundra) Knowles, Kathy (Bryan) Jones, Susan (Harvey) Miller. Daughter in law Cheryl Strcikland. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM Thursday with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am at Ancient City Baptist Church, Pastor Fred Pitts, officiating.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now