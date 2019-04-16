|
|
Milton DeWitt Strickland passed away Sunday morning April 14, 2019. He was born March 25, 1933 in St. Augustine. He was the youngest of seven children and raised on Grove Avenue. He worked for FEC Railroad, Builder Service, Deltona Builders, and retired from the City of St. Augustine as Director of General Services. He served in the Florida National Guard for 38 years earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
He was predeceased by his son Gary Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie. Children Timothy (Saundra) Knowles, Kathy (Bryan) Jones, Susan (Harvey) Miller. Daughter in law Cheryl Strcikland. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM Thursday with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am at Ancient City Baptist Church, Pastor Fred Pitts, officiating.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2019