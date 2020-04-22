|
|
Minnie Hamilton
Mother Minnie Jurel Hamilton was born on June 19, 1932 in Hastings, Florida (St. Johns County) to the late Mr. and Mrs. James (Jim) and Mother Eliza Ann Lee Hatten. She was the fourth child of seven girls. She graduated from Hastings Vocational High School. In the early 50's, Mother Minnie accepted Christ at the age of 14 years old under the leadership of Rev. J.M. McPhaul of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceded her in death was her husband Deacon Eddie Hamilton; sisters: Corrine Baker, Lillie Pearl Randall, Alberta Hart and Willa Jean Williams. Also preceded in death were stepchildren: Jerry Hamilton and Ada Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories is her son Steve Williams (Von), daughters, Cozetta Marie Brown (deceased Charles), Cynthia A. Williams (Mark) and Lauria L. Washington (Kermit).
The viewing will be 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Hastings, FL. There will be a graveside to celebrate Mother Minnie's Life at 12 o'clock noon, Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Oak Hill – West Cemetery, Palatka, FL. Pastor Christopher T. Coleman, eulogist. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
The family is asking in lieu of flowers that monetary donations be made to United Way of St Johns County designated to Council on Aging in memory of Minnie Hamilton.
United Way of St Johns mailing address is PO Box 1007, St. Aug. FL 32085-1007 (Please indicate COA in memo line)
Donations link: https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.unitedway-sjc.org%2Fdonate&data=02%7C01%7Ccynthia.williams%40stjohns.k12.fl.us%7C2ed9359785f44c26f6fb08d7e5483801%7Cb3b3d057fc124f3f92f472be6e844351%7C0%7C1%7C637229970656728726&sdata=PkvVaY4AkN%2BXgIsp%2Behq1Kz59GgqKCodNFDEqKGiFPg%3D&reserved=0.
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020