Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Greene Obituary
Miriam Greene
Miriam L. Greene, 91, a longtime resident of St. Augustine passed away peacefully October 14th, 2019, at Donald McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. She was born June 7th,1928, in Auburn, NY and resided there until moving with her husband, Clinton E. Greene, first, briefly, to Philadelphia, PA, then to Brevard County, FL in 1953 at the start of the space program. She was a founding member of Marsh Creek Country Club, as well as an accomplished artist, specializing in the use of watercolors. She was an active member of Memorial Presbyterian Church and a participant in the Sew and So Group.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church; a private burial will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Seville St., St. Augustine FL, 32080.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard Greene of St. Augustine, and Thomas C. Greene of Sanford, along with eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now