Miriam Greene
Miriam L. Greene, 91, a longtime resident of St. Augustine passed away peacefully October 14th, 2019, at Donald McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. She was born June 7th,1928, in Auburn, NY and resided there until moving with her husband, Clinton E. Greene, first, briefly, to Philadelphia, PA, then to Brevard County, FL in 1953 at the start of the space program. She was a founding member of Marsh Creek Country Club, as well as an accomplished artist, specializing in the use of watercolors. She was an active member of Memorial Presbyterian Church and a participant in the Sew and So Group.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church; a private burial will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Seville St., St. Augustine FL, 32080.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard Greene of St. Augustine, and Thomas C. Greene of Sanford, along with eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019