Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Molly "Grace" Simpson


1929 - 2019
Molly "Grace" Simpson Obituary

Molly "Grace" Simpson, 89, passed away peacefully at the Bailey Center for Caring in the early morning hours of March 8, 2019.

She was born March 26, 1929, in Eatonton, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Pinkston Simpson, as well as two of her daughters Patricia Ann Pelt and Barbara Jean Engel.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Louise (Joe) Simpson, of Deltona, Wanda Kaye Sander, of St. Augustine, and Ethel Lorraine (Joseph) Murphy, of St. Augustine, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Molly "Grace" enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, sharing her vegetables with anyone that stopped by. She always made sure that everyone she knew had plenty to eat, especially on holidays.

She volunteered at numerous places, including food banks, nursing homes and grocery stores. With her infectious smile, she was known as "Sunshine,"

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home, with officiating Pastor Phillip Cochran. A viewing will start at 12 p.m. and run until the start of the service. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements - craigfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
