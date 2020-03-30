|
Monica Peterle Rosa Long
Monica Peterle Rosa Long, 70, died in St. Augustine, Florida on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of Frank L. Long for 15 years.
Monica was born on November 5, 1949 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the daughter of Militino Cesario Rosa and Gladys Menezes Peterle. She graduated from high school at Colegio Notre Dame
In Rio and graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Subsequently, she got her Master's in architecture from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
For several years she worked for ITERJ, a department of the state of Rio de Janeiro, dealing with getting permanent housing for poor people.
Monica has two daughters from a previous marriage: Patricia Peterle Santurbano who lives with her husband Andrea in Florianopolis, SC, Brazil and Paola Peterle Figueiredo
who lives with her husband Rodolfo and two young boys, Victor and Igor, in Pescara, Italy.
After her divorce from her first husband, Monica met Frank in Brazil where he had worked for many years. She decided to come up to Connecticut to be with him in 2002. They began living together and
moved to St. Augustine, Florida, where they settled in World Golf Village. They were married in February 2005 at the King and the Bear after which Monica became an American citizen.
They enjoyed traveling back to Brazil and to Europe, as well as taking cruises throughout the world.
Monica was a very talented and classy lady, spoke various languages, and loved entertaining before succumbing to dementia. Craig Funeral Home will hold a Celebration of Life for Monica once the
current situation permits.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020