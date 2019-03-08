Home

Mother Jessie Mae Justice


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mother Jessie Mae Justice Obituary
Mother Jessie Mae Justice,93, was born September 24, 1925 to Thomas and Mattie Elam Jackson. She departed this life February 21, 2019. She grew up in St. Augustine, Florida and was the youngest of four children which includes John, William and Hattie. Moving to New York City, she became a licensed beautician and married Freddie Justice. Employment included a franchise of Kent Cleaners, sales representative for World Book Encyclopedias and sales at JCPenney. She was a member of Grace and Truth Prayer Center. Moving to Quitman, Georgia, she was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by grandson, Jon Christian Howard. She is survived by her daughter (Laura) Denise Justice, several relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home chapel, Quitman, Pastor John Hadley officiating. Burial followed in Hadley's Cemetery, Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home, Quiman, GA.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 31, 2019
