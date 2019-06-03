|
Myrtle Cooper Spivey
Myrtle Cooper Spivey, age 98 of Florahome and St. Augustine, passed away June 2, 2019 in Palatka, FL She was born in Landersville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Cooper and her second husband Wilbur "Bunny" Spivey. Her daughters: Martha Carver, Shelby Handly and Evelyn Fulkerson. Son: Kyle Cooper and five brothers.
She is survived by Sons: Gerald Cooper (Donna) and Jimmy Cooper (Dorothy) brother: Donald Blankenship (Willadean) 23 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 34 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Tim Plymel, officiating. Family will receive friends 1:00 PM until the time of the service on Thursday at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019