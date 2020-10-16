Myrtle NessetMyrtle Nesset, 106, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away October 13, 2020.She was born in Ossian, Iowa on April 30, 1914. Myrtle was married to Arnold for 74 year. They were a beautiful couple on the dance floor and devoted to each other.Myrtle was a teacher and proud military wife who enjoyed traveling. She was a member of and loved Trinity Lutheran Church. Her family always came first, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her later years were spent at Allegro in St. Augustine where her life was enriched by loving caregivers and dear friends.Myrtle is survived by her children; Charles (Mary), Michael (Catherine) and Mary Kay Hill (Jim), grandchildren; Derek (Anna), Kelly (Gary), Ryan (Kara), Lauren (Brett), Trey (Olivia) and Natalie (Brent) and great-grandchildren; Emma, Jacob, Charlie, Carter, Chloe and August.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1415 McDuff Ave S, 32205 with burial to follow at 1:00 pm at Riverside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Allegro Gift Fund in memory of Myrtle Nesset.