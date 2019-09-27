|
Nadine Louise Walker Alexander
Nadine Louise Walker Alexander, age 94, of St. Augustine passed away September 24, 2019 at Samantha Wilson Care Center with her daughter by her side. Nadine was born on February 20, 1925 in Scranton, Pa. and moved to St. Augustine as a baby. She lived all over the U.S. during her adult life working in the food service. Her last stop was in Charlotte, N.C. where she worked for Waffle House for 27 years. After retirement 17 years ago she moved back to St. Augustine. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She had become quite a popular resident at Samantha Wilson Care Center at BayView bringing her personality to the dining hall and to bingo.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Cecil Walker and Robert Walker; a sister Delores Kroneman; and parents, Cecil Walker, Ruth Thorn Walker and Florida Elizabeth Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Yeoman of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Brian Yeoman (Becky), Scott Yeoman (Nangy), Jennifer Butler (Brad); great grandchildren, Alec Yeoman, Cierra Yeoman, Sydney Yeoman, Trevor Yeoman (Jessica), Trey Yeoman (Will Mackie), Coral Butler (Joel); and a great great granddaughter, Kylah Yeoman. A source of great comfort in her life was her dog Roxy, who gave her many kisses.
The family would like to offer many thanks to the staff of Samantha Wilson Care Center, including the medical staff, services staff, nurses, CNA's, food service, housekeeping, activities, and all the wonderful people that keep the residents happy.
No flowers please. Instead, go enjoy life, Nadine did.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Ott officiating.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019