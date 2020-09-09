1/1
Nancy Ann Dugan
1961 - 2020
Nancy Ann Dugan, 58, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020.
She was born November 8, 1961 in Kingston, New York. In 1962 Nancy moved with her parents and siblings to Satellite Beach, FL and graduated from Satellite High School in 1979. Nancy moved to St Augustine in the late 1980's and worked in the auto industry until 2001 when she began working for the City of St Augustine's Purchasing Division. She retired in 2015. She was predeceased by her parents, Owen and Helen Dugan, and her brother Timothy. Nancy will be remembered by her loving husband Bob Konen; her son, Justin Howe; her brothers Patrick and Kevin (Diane) Dugan; her step-children, Robert & Teresa, James & Shannon, Jenny & Robert, Timothy & Tiffany, Katie & Paul, and Steven & Autumn; her nephews & nieces Michael, Owen, Cameron, Steven, Molly, Brighid and Paige; 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial with her family and friends will be arranged at a later date.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Nancy was a beautiful person and friend, I enjoyed her laughter and her enthusiasm. Nancy will be missed.
Margaret Rowe
Friend
September 10, 2020
I say goodbye to former co-worker at the City who was a good friend and a wonderful person. She will be truly missed. God bless her family that she loved and was so proud of. RIP my buddy.
Brenda Ashton
Friend
September 9, 2020
This is very difficult saying good bye to my dear friend, Nancy brought so much enjoyment to my life, she loved life, loved to laugh. My wonderful memories will keep Nancy in my heart. Mr Dugan, my heart goes out to you, your in my thoughts.
Jill Trevallion
Friend
