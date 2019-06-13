|
Nancy Harrelson
Nancy Harrelson passed away June 9 at her residence. She was a Georgia Bulldog fanatic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
She is preceded in death by her daughters Cindy and Jessica Dale.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years Danny and daughter Madison Ann Powers-Harrelson.
A celebration of life will be held at the family residence at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019