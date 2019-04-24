|
Nancy Marie "Sissy" Harrison, age 66, of St Augustine, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2019 at Flagler Hospital St. Augustine, with her husband and three sons by her side. Born in Middletown, Ohio, Nancy grew up in both Middletown and Dayton, OH. She married at the age of 16 her husband Scott and lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky for many years, where she raised a family of three sons. In 1987, she and her husband relocated to St. Augustine. Nancy was a force of nature in the kitchen and loved cooking and spending time with children. She could cook for 150 people as easily as she could cook for four. For those to whom she opened her home, they found a capable and ready giver of time and talents. Her gifts were not relegated to just the home. She volunteered many hours at St. Augustine High School with the chorus, winter guard, band and football team. In one year she logged more than 2,000 volunteer hours and was awarded the School Presidential Award for her efforts. Nancy was also a very talented craftsperson and enjoyed coordinating elegant bridal and baby showers, weddings, andoften on a shoestring budget. She had a talent at making something beautiful out of nothing and doing this selflessly in order to better serve others. She will partly be remembered for doing for others, going above and beyond, and giving more of herself than asked. She loved to hear of a need that a friend or family member had and then figure out how to meet it, often in miraculous ways. Nancy loved the Lord and prayed daily. She was an active member of Moultrie Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Above all, Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary McHone, and a brother, Billy Joe McHone. Nancy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Scott Harrison; sons, Brian Heinrich, John Harrison and wife Rebecca, Eric Harrison and partner Cecil Rhoden; brothers, Charles McHone of St. Augustine, David McHone of N.C.; a sister, Cindy Hessler of St. Augustine; and grandchildren, Whittney, Johnathan, Emilie, Gracie, Kenny and Kevin.
A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Moultrie Baptist Church, with Pastor Sandy Colley, Kelly Kemp and Johnny Weldon officiating. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park. Afterwards the family would like to invite everyone to Moultrie Baptist Church for lunch and a time of sharing memories of Nancy.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019