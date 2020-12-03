Nancy (Myer Reigger Newman) Rhoden
After 70 years and a day on this earth, Nancy (Myer Reigger Newman) Rhoden danced her way into the arms of Jesus on November 16, 2020. She entered the world with glitter and giggles in Iola, Kansas, where she sprinkled her childhood with sass through ballet, cheerleading, homecoming court, academics, and the presidency of her service club. In 1968, Nancy tossed her cap and cares into the wind upon graduating from Miami Coral Park High School to then achieve a teaching certification at the University of South Florida and Masters of Education from the University of North Florida. She never looked back, making students and teachers her charge as a much-loved mentor, principal, director, and all-encompassing educator. Along the way Nancy became known as the Confetti Nana of greeting card envelopes, master of four-letter words in proper context, and guardian of getting what one pays for and paying for what one gets.
In honor of Nancy's keen couponing, the following words are spent telling the world of the people she valued more than the things she accomplished. They include: Husband of 16 years Brett Rhoden, Siblings – JoAnn Valenti (Henry) and John Myer (Faith); Children – sons Rev. Mason Reigger (Lilith) and Jay Newman (Stacie); daughters Donna Schumacher (Jeff Ashton) and Rene Williams; Nephews/Nieces - John Henry and Sarita (Ben) Valenti, Joey (Jennifer) and Anastasia Myer; Grand Children – Leighton Toucey (Matt), Mitchell Cody, Jonathan Williams (Caitlyn), Dylan Legge, Trey Newman, Tori Savage, Sydney Franklin (Dakota), Ashley Savage and Cole Schumacher; Great Grand Children - Weston Necessary, Lillian Holder, Addison Toucey, Elaina Holder, and Elise Toucey; and Debbie Stone, faithful friend, home health care nurse, and dance partner to all songs Bruno Mars.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Isaac and Cecile Myer as well as being the widow of Al Newman Jr. An informal celebration of life will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier Pavilion (350 A1A Beach Blvd. St. Augustine, FL 32080) led by Rev. Ron Moore. In lieu of flowers please send donations to www.americancivility.org
