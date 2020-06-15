Nancy Strickland Goode
Nancy Strickland Goode, 76, passed away peacefully on June 11th, 2020 with her family by her side at Solaris Healthcare in Palatka, FL. Nancy was a lifelong native of St. Augustine. She graduated from St. Augustine High School class of 1961. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband Guerry Goode Sr. of 58 years, son Guerry "Lynn" (Sandra) Goode Jr., and two daughters Kim (Brian) MacMullen and Jennifer (Jack) Pamer. Her devoted brother Wayne (Paula) Strickland and five beautiful grandchildren, Madison (Christopher) Cofield, Landon (Lindsay) MacMullen, Aviley (Wesley) DeGrande, Ashton Goode and Shelby Pamer. Great grandchildren include Benson and Boone Cofield. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Solaris Healthcare involved with Nancy's care during her illness. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Nancy's passing will be celebrated privately by her immediate family. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

