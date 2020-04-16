|
Nancy Woods
Nancy J. Woods died on April 13, 2020 in Danville, Pennsylvania. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 the daughter of Joseph and Grace Woods.
She grew up in Arlington Virginia where she had the experience during high school of summer employment with the United States Marine Corp and the U.S. Army at Ft. Meyers, home of the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Memorial.
She received her Bachelors degree from Erskine College in South Carolina with Majors in Sociology and Psychology. Following completion of her undergraduate studies, she attended the University of Pennsylvania and received her Master' of Social Work degree. Following graduation, she was employed at the Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Magee Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia.
In 1965, she accepted the opportunity to establish the Department of Social Work at Geisinger Medical Center where she was employed for 35 years as the Director. Nancy was very active professionally on a National, State and local level. She served on the Board of the American Hospital Association Society for Hospital Social Work Directors. She presented at many national conferences and was Director of the American Hospital Association Social Work Management Program for ten years.
Some of her other accomplishments included: Chairperson of the Governor's Council on Aging for Central Pennsylvania; Chairperson of the Montour County White House Conference on Children and Youth; founder and Board President of Columbia Montour Home Health; Chairperson Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union Counties MHMR Program; board member County Drug and Alcohol Program.
Recognition of her work included; Pennsylvania Hospital Association Social Work Director of the Year; commendation from two governors; lifetime membership in the American Hospital Association and the Sullivan Foundation Award presented to the "persons who possess to a marked degree, a spirit of helpfulness."
Nancy was an avid golfer and played in many golf tournaments throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Frosty Valley Country Club. Following her retirement, Nancy and her friend Susan traveled to St. Augustine, Florida for the winter months where she continued her lifelong passion for fishing with her favorite fishing guide, Capt. Tommy Derringer.
Throughout her career, she mentored and championed the professional development of the social workers and nurses with whom she worked. She had developed many friendships throughout the country and if you knew her, you became her friend. She is survived by her dear friends Susan Panebaker and Pearl Swank and Bella, her miniature poodle.
Funeral services are private. Interment will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Danville. A memorial celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville-Riverside Food Bank, C/O Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom Street, Danville, PA 17821. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories of Nancy and messages of love and support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020