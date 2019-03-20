|
Ms. Natalie Elaine Baker, 71, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Bailey Center for Caring after a brief illness. Natalie was born July 8, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Phyllis Soplata. Her family moved to South Florida when she was 5, where Natalie grew up and learned to love the outdoors. She raised 2 children and moved to St. Augustine in 1981.
Natalie went to work for the St. Johns County Clerk of the Courts in the finance office where she worked for 30 plus years. Natalie retired from the Clerk's office as controller.
In her spare time Natalie loved to fish and work in her garden. She was a dog lover and always had a German shepherd in her life. She loved her dogs unconditionally. Natalie also was very fond of horses, and raised several over the years.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to the Bailey Center for Caring.
Natalie was predeceased by her parents, George and Phyllis Soplata, her brother, George Soplata, Jr., her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Mitchell, and a granddaughter, Shauna.
She is survived by her companion and life partner, Thomas "Tommy" Wells, St. Augustine; son, Gerald "Jerry" C. Mitchell of Ocala; granddaughter, Shannon Tia Miller and her husband, Josh Miller; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Miranda, and Elijah, all of Clarksville, TN; sister, Sharon Hornback of Albequerque, New Mexico; another granddaughter, Ashlynn Wells-McCrea; and several nieces and nephews.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 20, 2019