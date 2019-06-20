|
Nelson Russell Pottinger
Nelson Russell Pottinger, 71, passed away on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Nelson graduated from Yorkville High School in 1965, and attended college at Illinois State. This Illinois farm boy was drafted into the army and served as E4 Spec 4 in Vietnam. He was a member of the 2nd brigade and 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division – a lifetime "Wolfhound" NEC ASPERA TERRENT translation "No Fear on Earth." He was an honored member of the CRIP (Combined Reconnaissance and Intelligence Platoons) and wounded twice in Vietnam and awarded Purple Hearts. On February 11, 1968 during the Tet Offensive he fought heroically as his brothers "The Mighty Ten" were killed in a fire fight. Nelson was wounded and spent several months in hospitals in Japan and Colorado. His fellow CRIP Brooks said "On the day that so many of us died Nelson's wounds were so horrific, but his calmness and strength carried us through the five hours we were pinned down by enemy forces. There were more of them, and they were well armed. Nelson was the FO (forward observer) who was with the group of 10 that were killed that day" He was 100% disabled because of his wounds. After the war, Nelson returned to his hometown of Yorkville where he opened a construction company and raised his two sons Ryan Russell Pottinger; Nelson John Pottinger. In 2017, he was honored by Congress and a flag flew over the Capitol in his honor. In 2018, he was honored by the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution for his service to our country. In 2019, he was honored by the Organization of Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle. He spent many years talking to young people about the meaning of being a veteran. These children appropriately named him "hero." His last act as a veteran was to stand from his wheelchair to salute and honor deceased veterans at the Memorial Day service at the National Cemetery in St. Augustine, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenna Shaw Pottinger, his father Russell E. Pottinger, his beloved brother Bruce William Pottinger, and his brothers in arms "The Mighty Ten". Survivors include his son Ryan Russell Pottinger and his grandchildren Avery Ryan Pottinger, Quinn Russell Pottinger, Cainan Pottinger, and his special friend Patricia Mckee Colson. Memorial services will be held in Yorkville Illinois at The American Legion. Burial will follow at Pavillion Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1084, Website: www.vva1084.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019