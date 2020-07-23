Netha Campbell DurrellNetha Campbell Westbrook Durrell died July 19, 2020. Netha was born March 1, 1913 near Hastings, to James Merrick Campbell and Ellie Beach Campbell. She was preceded in death by her first husband, L. Curtis Westbrook, Sr. and by her second husband, COL Albert E. Durrell. She also suffered the loss of two sons, L. Curtis Westbrook, Jr. and John Campbell Westbrook.Surviving Netha are her son James W. Westbrook (Glennis), grandchildren Janel Westbrook, Erin Westbrook, Robin Westbrook Lewis (Steve), Marty Westbrook (Haleigh), Jacob Westbrook, and six great-grandchildren.Netha was educated at Hastings public schools and at Florida Southern College. She will be fondly remembered by generations of students whose lives she enriched while teaching third, and later fifth, grade at Evelyn Hamblen School in west St. Augustine. Her sons, as well as her students, were blessed with her dedicated, loving --and firm when needed -- guidance. Netha made the lives of two husbands the richer for her faithful and loving partnership.A stalwart member of the choir at First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine, Netha made the church a central part of her life. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was active with her Methodist Women circle. She and Curtis were wed at that church, and all three sons were baptized there.After retirement from teaching, Netha continued active volunteer service at Flagler Hospital and at the Lightner Museum. She lived out her years at Allegro Senior Living in St. Augustine, where she enjoyed the companionship of several old friends and professional colleagues.A celebration of Netha's life and memory will be scheduled at a later date as conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions to First United Methodist Church or to an appropriate veterans' cause will be an honor to a life well lived.