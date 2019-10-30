Home

Newman "Whitey" Landis

Newman "Whitey" Landis Obituary
Newman "Whitey" Landis
Newman "Whitey" Landis, of Coquina Crossing, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the Bailey Center.
Whitey enjoyed life and will be remembered for his funny stories, love of college football (Seminoles) and his addiction to NASCAR. He was a WWII Navy vet who never lost his devotion to the Navy and even kept a model of his beloved destroyer, the USS McKee, in his living room.
Of all his passions, his family was his greatest. His wife of 72 years, Edith Landis, was the love of his life and he always credited his success in life to her. According to Whitey "She was prettier than any Hollywood star." Before he even knew her name, he declared "I'm going to marry that girl."
He is survived by his wife, daughters: Linda Spence and Diane Burton, granddaughters Jennifer and Meghan, three great-grandchildren and his dog, Gigi.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Newman's name to the Saint Augustine Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
