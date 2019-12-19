|
|
Nicholas Latgis
ST. AUGUSTINE – Nicholas Latgis, 93 of St. Augustine, died peacefully at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born April 10, 1926, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Paula Latgis, Sr.
He served as a World War II United States Navy Seabee and later became a proud supporter of the Veterans Administration as well as the American Legion serving as a member at Post 37 in St. Augustine.
He worked for both the B&O Railroad in Baltimore, Maryland and Bethlehem Steel Railroad in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and St. Photios National Greek Shrine in St. Augustine.
He was married 65 years to surviving wife, Rita J. Latgis.
Surviving are three sons, Robinson Latgis of Cape Canaveral, FL, Nicholas Latgis, Jr. of Perry Hall, MD, and John Latgis of St. Augustine, FL; one daughter, Sophia (Canelos) Hanson, wife of Jonathan, of St. Augustine, FL; three grandsons, James Canelos, Nicholas Canelos, and Ryan Latgis; three granddaughters, Deanna Latgis Cyran, Emma Bolton, and Nicole Latgis; 5 great grandsons; one sister, Marina Trossbach of Fallston, MD.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm with Trisagion services for family and friends held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 21,2019 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32084 by Rev. John Hays, Priest of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Military Honors and Burial will take place at 9:30 am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2940 CR214, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019