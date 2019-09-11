Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Beverly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Lillian Beverly


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Lillian Beverly Obituary
Nina Lillian Beverly
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Nina Lillian Beverly passed away peacefully at the young age of 92. She was born in Black Mountain, North Carolina on April 18, 1927. In her early years, she attended a one-room schoolhouse during the Depression Era. She graduated high school at the top of her class as Valedictorian. After High School, she became an X-Ray Technician at a local hospital where she met her husband, John Burton Beverly. They married and moved to Florida, where they raised five children.
She was preceded in death by her sister- Jennie Ledbetter, brother - Jack Ledbetter, husband - John B. Beverly and her son - John R. Beverly. Her surviving relatives are: Son - Gerald S. Beverly II, Daughter - Wanda B. Kramp, Daughter - Nina Lee B. Carberry, Son - James B. Beverly; Grandchildren: Brian S. Kramp, Kenneth W. Carberry, Krista K. Colquhoun, Nina Lee Meyers, Kevin K. Beverly, John R. Beverly, Jr., Karen A. Carberry, Andrew W. Beverly, Jared R. Beverly, Marissa K. Beverly; Great Grandchildren: Casey L. Meyers, Jimmi A. Beverly, Jordan R. Beverly, Sara L. Meyers, Jacob A. Beverly, Emily L. Meyers, Jasper J. Beverly, Joseph A. Beverly, Dessa L. Butler.Nina was a church-going woman, who sang in the choir and helped with various events in the community. She enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and taking trips back up to the family farm in North Carolina during the fall. She was a member of the 10-gallon club for donating blood and assisted with bingo events at nursing homes. Nina was also a past State Commander of the , and had dedicated over 14,000 volunteer hours at the VA hospital in St. Augustine. She recognized the sacrifices made by our dedicated veterans, and took every chance she could to let them know they were appreciated. Nina enjoyed writing and telling stories. She also wrote and published three books. Despite all of her amazing qualities, she will be remembered for her love for her family. She will always and forever be a loving Mom, G-Ma, and GG-Ma.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 2pm at Craig Funeral Home. 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32085. Pastor Bob Burkert, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made out to the Orlando VA Medical Center Orlando Fisher House Attn: Terri Turner, manager 13800 Veterans Way Orlando, FL 32827 In Memory of Nina L. Beverly (on memo line).
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now