St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Golf Village Church
4229 Pacetti Rd.
St Augustine, FL
Noemi D. Gatica De Ibanez


1925 - 2020
Noemi D. Gatica De Ibanez Obituary
Noemi D Gatica De Ibanez
Noemi D. Gatica De Ibanez, age 94, of St. Augustine, passed away on January 22, 2020 at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring with her family by her side. She was born on August 21, 1925 in San Luis, Argentina to Marcos and Fidela Gatica. Noemi married Jose Ibanez and the couple raised 4 children.
She is survived by her daughter, Gladis Jones (Richard); grandchild, Luciano J. "Lou" Noir-Jones (Melanie) and great grandchildren, Luciano and Cruz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Ibanez and 3 sons, Marcos, Jose and Carlos.
A memorial service will be held at Golf Village Church on Saturday January 8th at 2:00 PM
Located at 4229 Pacetti Rd. St Augustine FL32092
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
