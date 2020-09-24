Nora Ann WarringtonNora Gardner Warrington, 77, St. Augustine, died August 16, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. She was born May 18, 1943 in Warsaw, NY, daughter of the late Orval and Elizabeth Cluney Gardner. She married Everett Warrington Jr. on May 7, 1966 and they were married 48 years until his passing in 2014.While living in Wilmington, DE, Nora was very involved with her children's sports teams including football, baseball, wrestling with the Brandywine Warriors, Brandywine Little League, Talley Junior High School and Concord High School. She enjoyed the many hours spent conversing and working with all the other "sporting parents." For many years she ran an in home daycare as well as a mess hall and sleeping quarters to many of her children's friends. She loved being a part her children's lives and they were glad to have her there. When Nora was not "lowering the boom", she enjoyed spending time with her many family and friends. As the children grew older and moved away on their own, she and her husband decided to do the same and move to St. Augustine, FL. In retirement Nora was able to pick up one of her old hobbies of reading. On average she would read an entire book every other day. When she wasn't reading she enjoyed listening to music, playing and especially winning at Bingo. Her greatest passion and joy continued to be helping others, especially those older or more in need than her. One of the many things that will be missed by her children is her persistent urging of them to "please get a good nights sleep" and they would reply, "we will mom."Now it's your turn Mom to get a great life's sleep. You've earned it. You will be missed tremendously!!The family would like to thank all of the residents and staff at Bayview from the bottom of their hearts for the love you showed their mother. She loved being with each and every one of you. God Bless you all!!In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Paul Gardner(Jean), James Gardner(Cynthia), Mary Truitt(Bill), and in laws, Robert Warrington and Kay Peer.She is survived by her children, Sean Warrington(Rhonda), Ryan Warrington, Jamie Warrington(Maureen); siblings, Frederick Gardner(Shirley), and Jean Warrington; grandchildren, Christina Wiles, Taylor Warrington Purcell, Caitlyn Warrington, Brady Warrington, Melody Warrington, and Rhett Warrington; great grandchildren, Emily and Easton Wiles; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.