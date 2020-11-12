Noreen Chloe Oster
Noreen (Holzel) Oster "Mimi" age 76 passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Bailey Center on November 5, 2020. Noreen was born on July 31,1944 in Buffalo New York to William and Virginia Holzel. She moved to South Florida with her family in the 50's making that her home. She was a homemaker and business owner before retiring in West Palm Beach where she lived with her husband William. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Sister Roberta, and Brother William. Noreen is survived by her husband William Oster of 16 years, her sister Joyce Millson of St. Pete, Fl., Daughter Kathleen and Husband Frank of Saint Augustine, Fl., Daughter Karin Morrison of Cary, NC., Step son David and his wife Stephanie of Weston, Fl., step son Steven and his wife Kelly of Plantation, Fl., and step daughter Jamie Hernandez of Weston, Fl., Grandchildren Amanda, Haley, Timothy, Kate, Alexa, Jake, Braxton, Dylan, and Isabella. Plans are being made for a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.