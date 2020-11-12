1/1
Noreen Chloe Oster
1944 - 2020
Noreen Chloe Oster

Noreen (Holzel) Oster "Mimi" age 76 passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice Bailey Center on November 5, 2020. Noreen was born on July 31,1944 in Buffalo New York to William and Virginia Holzel. She moved to South Florida with her family in the 50's making that her home. She was a homemaker and business owner before retiring in West Palm Beach where she lived with her husband William. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Sister Roberta, and Brother William. Noreen is survived by her husband William Oster of 16 years, her sister Joyce Millson of St. Pete, Fl., Daughter Kathleen and Husband Frank of Saint Augustine, Fl., Daughter Karin Morrison of Cary, NC., Step son David and his wife Stephanie of Weston, Fl., step son Steven and his wife Kelly of Plantation, Fl., and step daughter Jamie Hernandez of Weston, Fl., Grandchildren Amanda, Haley, Timothy, Kate, Alexa, Jake, Braxton, Dylan, and Isabella. Plans are being made for a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
