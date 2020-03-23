Home

Neptune Society - Jacksonville
3928 Baymeadows Suite 108
Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 733-4510
Ocee Brown
Ocee G. Brown


1939 - 2020
Ocee G. Brown Obituary
Ocee G. Brown
Ocee Gale Brown, age 80, after battling pancreatic cancer for 23 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born April 18,1939 in Burley, Idaho, but was raised in California. He received a BS Degree from San Jose State University and served as a five year Marine Reserve. Ocee worked as a Materials Manager for Bechtel Corporation (25 years), Exelon and Consumer Power nuclear stations. After relocating a few times, he finally retired in St. Augustine, Florida. Ocee enjoyed being on the water. Sailing was a long time hobby. Other past hobbies include horseback riding and ballroom dancing with his wife Ali. More recently, it was long walks with his dogs. He had volunteered at Fort Matanzas National Monument as a deck hand. For five years he volunteered at the St. Augustine Encumenical Food Pantry. Ocee was beloved, and will be sadly missed by his wife, Alicia, all his family, friends and neighbors. Remembrance can be made online at The Neptune Society link to Ocee Brown.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020
