|
|
On Tuesday March 26, 2019, Ollie Bell Nester went to be with the Lord. Ollie was born on May 4, 1931 in West Graham, Virginia.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Robert Calvin Nester Sr. Ollie will be dearly missed by her 4 children Debbie (Eddie) Stevens, Robert Nester Jr, Mark Nester, Jerry Tibbs (deceased), 5 grand children Melissa (Lenny) Beford, Robert (Kelli) Nester III, Jason (Mandie) Stevens, Sarah Nester, Ashley McClain, and 12 great grandchildren.
Ollie worked in the health care field for 20 years, but her greatest joy in life was bringing her family together with her amazing cooking. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm at Craig Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday at Hughes Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019