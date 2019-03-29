Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Hughes Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Nester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Bell Nester


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ollie Bell Nester Obituary
On Tuesday March 26, 2019, Ollie Bell Nester went to be with the Lord. Ollie was born on May 4, 1931 in West Graham, Virginia.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Robert Calvin Nester Sr. Ollie will be dearly missed by her 4 children Debbie (Eddie) Stevens, Robert Nester Jr, Mark Nester, Jerry Tibbs (deceased), 5 grand children Melissa (Lenny) Beford, Robert (Kelli) Nester III, Jason (Mandie) Stevens, Sarah Nester, Ashley McClain, and 12 great grandchildren.
Ollie worked in the health care field for 20 years, but her greatest joy in life was bringing her family together with her amazing cooking. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm at Craig Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday at Hughes Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now