Ollie Rose Stevens
Ollie Rose Stevens transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She attended St. Johns County Schools graduating from RJ Murray High in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her parents,Joshua and Rosa Stevens; Siblings: Dyke,Mike, Dorothy and Nellie.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving Son; Kevin; Sisters; Evelyn Davis, Thelma Stevens, Barbara Martin, Helen Huto and Catherine Stevens. Brothers; Joshua, Waymon,Walter, Ralph, Ike, James and Joseph.
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service Time
Saturday, September 14 @ 11:00 am
New Mt Moriah Christian Ministry
Rev. Ronald Stafford, Pastor
Wake: Friday from 5-7 and 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019