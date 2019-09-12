Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Rose Stevens


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie Rose Stevens Obituary
Ollie Rose Stevens
Ollie Rose Stevens transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She attended St. Johns County Schools graduating from RJ Murray High in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her parents,Joshua and Rosa Stevens; Siblings: Dyke,Mike, Dorothy and Nellie.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving Son; Kevin; Sisters; Evelyn Davis, Thelma Stevens, Barbara Martin, Helen Huto and Catherine Stevens. Brothers; Joshua, Waymon,Walter, Ralph, Ike, James and Joseph.
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service Time
Saturday, September 14 @ 11:00 am
New Mt Moriah Christian Ministry
Rev. Ronald Stafford, Pastor
Wake: Friday from 5-7 and 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.