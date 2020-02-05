|
Pamela Harvey
Pamela P. (Elmore) Harvey, 51, of Palm Coast, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence. Homegoing Celebration will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 7 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 85 Dr. M. L. King Jr. Ave, St. Augustine, Rev. Ron Rawls, Pastor. Rev. Jada Jackson is the eulogist. Interment will be in St. Augustine Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020