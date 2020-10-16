1/1
Pamela J. "Smiley" Mitchell
Pamela Joyce "Smiley" Mitchell, 64, St. Augustine, passed away October 13, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring after a brief illness. She was born in Troy, AL, daughter of the late Leroy and Bertha Mae Mitchell, and had resided in St. Augustine for most of her life. She had worked as a server in several local establishments. She enjoyed life and loved to have a good time with family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday October 23, 2020 at Treaty Park, 1595 Wildwood Dr., St. Augustine, FL with Pastor Andrew Keffer officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to The First Church of the Nazarene, 6 May Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
She is survived by her children, Scott Mitchell, Catherine "Nikki" Germain, Donald "Bubba" Blount, Jr., Donna Mitchell, Dallas Kinlaw, Raymond "Punkin" Kinlaw Jr., Richard Kinlaw (Jackie), Marlee Williams(Zeke); sisters, Peggy Edenfield (Gene), Pansy Britton(Bart), Sue Leth (Vince), Diane Usina(Virgil), Tammy Ferrel, Wanda Mahn (Larry); brother, Gary Mitchell (Debbie), Darren Mitchell; and 20 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kyle Kinlaw.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
