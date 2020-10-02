1/1
Patricia A. Ryan
Patricia A. Ryan
Patricia Ryan passed peacefully under hospice care at the Stuart F Meyer Hospice House Palm Coast. We like to think she was called home by her mom and dad on her father's birthday September 10, 2020. She is at peace resting in the heavens with her family and all her pets. Pat was a native of New York but resided most of her life in St. Augustine Florida. Pat spent 25 years as a caregiver as a certified nurse assistant mainly for the elderly. Her calling towards the elderly was because Pat was kind, caring and calm. She also cared for her family but her main passion and caring was towards her pets; dogs, cats and bunnies. As a dear friend recalled "she was a gentle soul who was happy enough in life just being with her dogs and cats". Pat's caring and kind soul gave love to many just to name a few Ollie, Benji, Bella, Ivan, Patches, Rex, Rascal and Thumper. Pat will be missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Donations in Pat's memory can be made to Stuart F Meyer Hospice House Palm Coast and or St. Augustine Humane Society on Old Moultrie Road.
Pat is at peace.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
