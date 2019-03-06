Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Winebrenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Winebrenner


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Winebrenner Obituary
Patricia A. Winebrenner was born in Syracuse, New York. She spent most of her youth in Maryland. Married and moved to St. Augustine, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years John Winebrenner; her son Joseph Winebrenner; her daughter Kristi McDowell; grandchildren: Joshua, Michael and Matthew; sisters Nancy Sherman; Mary Keen {Nathan); nephew Jonathan {Celeste), niece Heather (Justin).
Patricia fought a courageous battle against MS for many years. Her joys were her family, friends and an enthusiasm for life. Patricia was an inspiration to everyone she met. She passed away peacefully at the Bailey Center on March 1, 2019. "Yes my life is better left to chance. I could have missed the pain, but I'd have had to miss the dance." (Garth Brooks)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.