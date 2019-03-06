|
|
Patricia A. Winebrenner was born in Syracuse, New York. She spent most of her youth in Maryland. Married and moved to St. Augustine, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years John Winebrenner; her son Joseph Winebrenner; her daughter Kristi McDowell; grandchildren: Joshua, Michael and Matthew; sisters Nancy Sherman; Mary Keen (Nathan); nephew Jonathan (Celeste), niece Heather (Justin).
Patricia fought a courageous battle against MS for many years. Her joys were her family, friends and an enthusiasm for life. Patricia was an inspiration to everyone she met. She passed away peacefully at the Bailey Center on March 1, 2019. "Yes my life is better left to chance. I could have missed the pain, but I'd have had to miss the dance." (Garth Brooks)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 31, 2019