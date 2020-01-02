|
|
Patricia Ann Bergquist
We lost an inspirational woman on November 25, 2019, at 11:22 a.m. Patricia Ann Bergquist was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born March 21, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Ida and Herman Wagner. She married in 1968 and was a resident of Farmingville NY for 26 years and became a Floridian in 1994.
Pat was committed to her family. Left behind are her sons, John III and Christopher; their wives, Alison and Kelly; grandchildren, John IV (Brittany), Abigail, and Benjamin; sisters, Janet and Sandra; their husbands, Bob and Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her working career began in 1968 at Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation, now Northrop Grumman, in Bethpage, New York. It was there that she met her husband, John C. Bergquist, Jr. She also worked as a manicurist on Long Island as a "working mom." After their move to Florida, Pat was employed for several years in the Accounting Department of the St. Augustine Record.
Once retired, Pat and husband John built their dream home on beautiful Lake Broward, located in Pomona Park, Florida. They soon became active in community affairs, and John was elected Mayor. Both will be remembered as visionaries as they brought better roads and parks to the town. Even in the wake of losing her husband, Pat's continued devotion to her community was unwavering. Her contributions to the town's quality of life were both insightful and innovative. She continued to volunteer as a member of the Beautification Committee, Pomona Park Town Council, Pomona Park Purple Hearts, Neighborhood Watch and the Lake Broward Association. She touched many peoples' lives with her generosity and creative personal touches. Also, Pat's breakfast casserole recipe for Saturday Breakfast continues to be second to none. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Pomona Park Community Center, 200 East Main Street.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020