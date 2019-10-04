|
Patricia Ann (Mayo) Perry
Patricia Ann (Mayo) Perry, 82, passed away on Friday, Sept 27, 2019 in St Augustine, FL.
Patty was born on Feb. 15, 1937 in Norridgewock ME, the daughter of the late Raymond Mayo and Angeline Everett. Patty graduated from Lawrence High School in 1955. On July 21, 1956 Patty married David Perry.
For the next 30 years Patty and David lived in the Fairfield area raising their four boys. These years were busily filled with baseball games, football games, track meets, quarter horse shows, camping trips in the North Maine Woods and countless days making wonderful family memories at camp near Ironbound Pond in West Athens.
Soon after the unexpected death of David in 1985 Patty chose to relocate to Florida, settling initially in the Plant City area. In these early years in Florida, Patty was introduced to Tom Baker. Patty and Tom moved to the St Augustine area and built a wonderful life together centered around their shared love for horses.
For the past two decades Patty has been the face of the St Johns County Horse Council. She was a Board member in the early days, but later found her niche at the registration table for every show, trail ride, or event. Everyone counted on seeing Patty's smiling face and depended on her knowing guidance. Many times she was the first person new members met, and she had a way of making everyone feel like they belonged. She supported her friends whenever they showed or participated in activities lending a hand and making sure both rider and horse were well taken care of, reassured and ready. She was a wonderful horsewoman devoted to her three beautiful mares, Daisy, Pollyanna and Rainbow. She will leave a space that can never be filled and carries the love of all who knew her forever.
Patty is survived by sons, Jeffrey and wife Wanda, Christopher and wife Holly, Peter and wife Tina, Eric and wife Heather as well as grandchildren, Meredith, Jake, Christopher Jr, Katherine, Cameron, Devon, Ashley, Chelsea, Noah, Dakota, Brooke, and Quinn and twelve great-grandchildren. Patty will be greatly missed by devoted companion Tom Baker.
Patty was predeceased by husband David Perry, brothers Raymond Mayo Jr and Reginald Mayo.
There will be a graveside service held at Tozier (Fairfield Center) Cemetery on the Green Rd on Oct 19, 2019 at 10am. Immediately following there will be a gathering in Patty's memory at Fairfield Center United Methodist Church, Rt. 104 & 23.
In lieu of flowers or cards please consider a donation in Patty's name to St Johns County Horse Council PO Box 538 Hastings Fl 32145.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019