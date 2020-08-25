Patricia Ann ToutloffPatricia Ann Toutloff (Bergeron) 78 of St. Augustine Florida died Friday August 21, 2020 at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring with her family by her side. Born March 17, 1942 in Keene, N.H., the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Rollins) Bergeron. She worked for many years in Keene at the Hungry Lion Restaurant before moving to St. Augustine in 1980 and became the owner of Johnny's Beef & Sausage Stand for 20 years before retiring. Pat's favorite pastimes included bowling, her many cats and spending time with family and friends. She always had such a smile on her face when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Pat is survived by her three sons; Lawrence (Marty) Martin and Mary-Ann of St. Augustine, Fl., Scott Martin and Jane of Keene, N.H., Brian Bergeron and Jen of Webster N.Y., 7 grandchildren; Aimee, Jon, Chris, Kristie, Tyler, Quinn, Rylee, 4 great grandchildren; Isabella, Aria, Mitchell, Graham, brother Dennis Bergeron and Sharon of St. Augustine, Fl., sister-in-law Freda Bergeron of St. Augustine, Fl., and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her two brothers Ken Bergeron, Sr. & Ronald Bergeron, Sr. Graveside services will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Keene, NH in the spring of 2021 with a date TBD.St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.