Patricia Ann Wilson Whittington
Patricia Ann Wilson Whittington, 91, passed away on October 26, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland.
Patricia was born to William James and Mackie Hay Wilson on February 28, 1928, in Jacksonville, Florida. Patricia attended Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. She married Kenneth William Whittington, also of Jacksonville, Florida, on September 5, 1948, who predeceased her in 2000. Patricia is survived by her son, Kenneth William Whittington Jr. and his partner Lori Spencer and her daughter, Lee Ann Willson and her husband William Willson. Patricia is also survived by her grandchildren, Christian Kenneth Whittington and Catherine Ariel Whittington of Colorado Springs, Colorado and James Kenneth Willson of Washington DC and Meredith Lee Willson and David Miller, fiance, of Olney, Maryland. Patricia was one of six children and has many nieces and nephews.
Patricia lived in Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, Belgium, and Maryland. Patricia and her husband retired to St. Augustine, Florida. While in St. Augustine they were members of Trinity Episcopal Church where Patricia was a member of Daughters of the King. She also enjoyed golf and was a Master Gardener. Creative writing was a favorite hobby and she enjoyed being a member of Toastmasters. Our mother worked for the telephone company in Florida and later in life as a writer for the International Children's Fund. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and homemaker. She loved the Florida beaches but above all, she loved her family, her pets, chocolate-covered cherries and cupcakes. Patricia had a delightful sense of humor, quick wit, and always greeted you with a generous smile.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the outstanding, kind and caring staff of the Ginger Cove Health Center. Over the last few years, they made Patricia feel loved, cared for and happy. Patricia's ashes will rest in the rose garden at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Augustine, FL at a future date. She will be missed by everyone beyond measure. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019