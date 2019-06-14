|
Patricia Baldauff
Patricia L Baldauff, 83, of St. Augustine, Fl., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Patricia was born Patricia Lee-Ann Lansdell in Atlanta, Ga., on November 20, 1935.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Roberta B. Ashton (Steven); two sons Regis Baldauff (Mary), and Ryan Baldauff (Joyce); her cat, Kalani; as well as her fur grandbabies Cooper, Napoleon, Josephine, Sunny, Myrtle, and Noir; siblings, Sylvia L. Williams and John Mark Brinkley, Jr. She is preceded in death by her mother, June T. Brinkley and step-father, John M. Brinkley, Sr.
Pat spent her younger years in Jacksonville, Fl and later graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She attended the University of Florida where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree and was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She received her Master of Arts in Teaching from Rollins College. She spent time in various Florida cities before moving to St. Augustine.
Pat retired from the Florida school system after a career teaching in the elementary school gifted program. She also spent time as an adjunct instructor at Flagler College. She contributed personally and professionally to creative writing programs, children's theater productions, and served on numerous councils during her lifelong career. She had previously served on the board of directors for both the Shoestring Community Theater and the Cultural Arts Center in DeLand, Fl.
Pat was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was an avid reader and sports fan. Her enthusiasm for the Gators and Jaguars will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19th at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019