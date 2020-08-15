1/1
Patricia Cassidy-Roche
Patricia F. Cassidy-Roche, age 81, of Elkton, Florida and formerly of Rochester, New York, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2020. Patricia is predeceased by her parents James and Margaret Cassidy and sister Margaret Cassidy. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Harold Roche, her daughters Elizabeth Coniglio, Susan (Jeffrey) Stone, Caroline (James) Scognamiglio, and Nancy Martini. Stepchildren Kelly Klemp and Kevin Roche. Grandchildren Alexander, Katherine, Joseph, Margaret, Rebecca, Anna, Megan, Jamie, Hannah and Finn. Sisters Maureen Terena and Sandra Cassidy and many family, friends and colleagues. Our Mother dedicated her professional life to the field of medicine as a Nurse Practitioner earning her the prestigious Florence Nightingale Award the highest distinction in the field of nursing. She was an avid reader, a brilliant, funny, strong woman who demanded people live up to their full potential, to be conservators of nature and to find laughter in their lives. Few could ever forget her. Services for Patricia will be announced at a later date. Memories can be shared at legacy.com. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
