Patricia Dianne "Pat" Orsini
Patricia Dianne "Pat" Orsini, age 76, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with her family by her side. She was born to Gustav and Emma Bierberg in Columbus, Ohio on May 25, 1944. She grew up in Columbus and attended Ohio State University where she met her husband, Anthony Orsini. After graduating from Ohio State, Pat and Anthony married on September 4, 1965 in Columbus and began their early married life in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1972 she moved with her husband to Jacksonville, Florida where she began raising her family of three daughters and in 1987 she moved with her family to St. Augustine. In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, she worked as an Agent for Dean Witter and as a home healthcare worker for many years. Pat was a woman of deep faith, a devout Catholic and a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She served as Secretary for Monsignor Jordan at the Shrine of Our Lady of LaLeche, served on the Respect for Life Board of Directors and received special training to become a Spiritual leader for the House of Prayer at the Shrine of Our Lady of LaLeche. Pat was full of energy and was able to manage life on many fronts including faith, family, work and community. She traveled the world extensively with her husband and she accomplished much in her life, and through her, many people were touched with the love of God. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Anthony Orsini of St. Augustine; daughters, Christine H. Orsini (Geoff) of Brandon, FL., Laura M. Bland (Rob) of St. Augustine; Juliana T. Koutouzakis (Michael) of Palm Coast; sisters, Helen Walsh of Columbus, Ohio, Rose McCray of St. Augustine; and grandchildren, Bram, Isabella, Brooke, Anthony, Maria, Felicity, Francesca, Perpetua, Priscilla & Felix.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Father Timothy Lindenfelser officiating. Interment will be in the Columbarium at her church. In lieu of flowers, at your discretion, the family requests donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
or Community Hospice of St Augustine, FL. Due to COVID 19 there will be no reception following the services.
