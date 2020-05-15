Patricia "Pat" Hindry FarrowPatricia Hindry Conner Farrow, 93, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 9, 2020 at Allegro Senior Living Facility. Born on February 15, 1927 in Richmond, Virginia to Walter and Lucille (James) Hindry. She was raised in Fredericksburg, VA and graduated from Jacksonville University. After moving to St Augustine, she taught second and third grade, and served as a guidance counselor at Evelyn Hamblen Elementary School.Pat was a member of Neil Neighborhood House Auxiliary of St Augustine and the Woman's Exchange. She taught Sunday School and was on the Alter Guild at Trinity Episcopal Church and Christ the King Anglican Church. She also attended Resurrection Anglican Church.She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Rev. and Mrs. Louis Fitz-James Hindry (Rev. Hindry served as Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church from 1904-1936), parents; Walter and Lucille Hindry, husband; William Paul Conner, Jr, husband; Kenneth Joseph Farrow M.D., and sister; Barbara MacKay Tyler.She is survived by her sons William P. Conner III (Bronwyn), Rev. Walter Fitz-James Hindry Conner (Rev. Kathy), Robin Conner (Virginia), Reid Conner (Margie) and daughter, Sarah Conner Raulerson (Mike); stepchildren, Tracey LeSage, Carey Scholl (Carl), Mary Gutierrez, Misty Anderson (Travis); 18 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Allegro Senior Living, along with her private caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date. The date and location will be provided once the restrictions are lifted.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.