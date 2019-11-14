|
Patricia Jean "Pat" Purath McDowall
On Monday, 11/11/19, our dear aunt, Patricia McDowall, went to her heavenly home with Jesus. She was born on 4/10/1928 in Faulkton, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Margaret "Peg" Shillito.
At age 18, Pat began her teaching career in a one-room school house with a provisional teaching certificate. She earned her way through college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. Pat went on to earn her Master's Degree while teaching 5th and 6th grades and taught for over 40 years with the majority of her career spent at Viking Elementary School in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Upon her retirement, Pat relocated to Tallahassee, Florida to live with her sister, Peg. While Peg was finishing up her career, they hatched the crazy plan to live in a motor home and travel. She and her sister traveled the USA and the Canadian provinces for 10 years in a 34 foot motor home they dubbed "The Pod" Pat and Peg weren't "like 2 P's in a pod," they actually were 2 P's in their Pod.
Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory her niece, Diane Altork (Jim), and nephew, Paul Shillito (Diana). Her grandnephews, Brian (Linh), Tim (Heather) and Stephen Altork, Joshua Neff and Justin Shillito. Her great-nephew, William (Liam), Altork and great-nieces, Garland, Cora, and Violet Altork.
A private memorial to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019