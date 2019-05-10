|
Patricia L. "Pat" Moxon, age 74 of St. Augustine, FL passed peacefully to heaven on May 6, 2019 at The Community Hospice & Palliative Care Bailey Family Center for Caring. As she had all her life, Pat spent her remaining days surrounded by friends and family. Pat was born the daughter of Rose and Michael Perna at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on November 29, 1944. She moved her family to St. Augustine in 1972 and was the co-owner/operator of San Marco Motel from 1972- 1981. From 1982 to 1988, Pat co-owned and operated Andy's Lounge, a popular country western hotspot for locals. Pat also volunteered for many years at Cathedral Parish School, assisting Sister Renee with daily office and clerical duties, all the while impacting many generations of CPS students. Pat was devoted to her two children, Christine and Jimmy, and always made sure the Moxon home was a place of comfort, safety and fun for her children and their many friends. Pat often cared for the neighborhood kids as she did her own; taking them all to and from sports games, often supporting St. Joseph Academy athletics, or hosting them all at their home for a fun night of card games or pool parties. Christine and Jimmy were always proud to bring their friends home, even as they progressed through adulthood. Cooking was something Pat loved to do, and Italian cuisine was her specialty. Prior to every Christmas season, the Moxon family and friends could be found preparing ravioli from scratch, in Pat's kitchen. Even in declining health, you would find Pat sitting at the kitchen counter with a watchful eye as her family honed their skills in this time-honored tradition.
Pat will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful and resilient woman, one who never met a stranger. She was a gifted athlete, with a passion for bowling and golf. Once her children were grown, you could expect to find Pat traveling the country, playing golf with her many club friends. In 1997, Pat was named the Ponce de Leon Golf & Country Club Ladies Club Champion; an honor she was extremely proud of. Legend has it that Pat never lost more than two balls in any 18-hole round. She is also famed for playing 36 holes per day, several times a week. Pat was also a lover of animals and had many cherished pets in her lifetime. She enjoyed showing Irish Setters while living in Chicago, and once in St. Augustine, Pat excelled in training German Shepherds and Rottweilers. In her later years, Pat could be found at an impromptu poker or bridge game with friends, at her home at The Allegro, where she lived with her beloved and devoted canine companion, Bogey. Pat enjoyed watching Bogey become the official mascot of The Allegro during their nine years there. She also enjoyed passing time with a competitive game of trivia, where she was almost always crowned the winner. Even facing her most recent health concerns, Pat never once complained, but instead chose to set aside her discomfort for a chance to focus on all the blessing that were rich in her life, which Pat would tell you were many. Pat will be deeply missed by her family and all who were fortunate to know her. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who impacted Pat's care, specifically the medical staff at Flagler Hospital, the medical staff at Community Hospice & Palliative Care Bailey Family Center for Caring, the staff at Fresenius Medical Care St. Augustine, and the administration and staff at The Allegro. The family also remains grateful to Pat's private nurse, Kay Mansell.
Pat is survived by her daughter Christine Chapman (Steve), her son Jim Moxon (Mimi), and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael and Aubrielle Moxon, all of St. Augustine, and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Chicago. A private memorial to honor Patricia L. "Pat" Moxon will be held at The Allegro. The family will accept visitors during a celebration of life for Pat, which will be held on Sunday May 19th from 11 a.m – 2 p.m. at the Chapman Home. Those wishing to, may donate in Pat's memory to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue at 1250 A1A S. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
