Patricia Mae Cranford (Andrews)Memorial Service for Patricia Mae (Andrews) Cranford, 77, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at United Faith Church in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc. She was born on August 30, 1942 in Saint Augustine, Florida to Thelma (Minton) Andrews and Albert Andrews and passed away on May 10, 2020 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. She was married to J.W. Cranford. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2015. She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith. She is survived by 3 daughters: Pam Pate of Cloverdale, AL, Brenda Cranford of Saint Augustine, FL and Tina Branham of Sallisaw, OK; 2 sons: Britt Cranford of Saint Augustine, FL and Rocky Cranford of Sallisaw, OK; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 2 sisters, Phyllis and Mary; and 2 brothers, Edgar and Roy.