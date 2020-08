Patricia Morman

Patricia MormanPatricia A. Morman, of Dayton OH, passed away in St Augustine FL on August 10, 2020. She was 76 years of age and died peacefully surrounded by her husband of 51 years, Paul J. Morman, and her two beloved children, Carla J. Morman of St Augustine and Erich D. Morman of Monterey CA. The proud Italian daughter of Michael J. Constantino and Frances A. (Bambino) Constantino of Cleveland OH, she is survived by her sister Angelina (Constantino) Murdock, her brother-in-law David Murdock, her niece Laura (Cliff) Stillion and her two nephews Michael (Maureen) Murdock and Dave (Jeanne) Murdock. She brought the warmth and lively graciousness of an Italian mother to all she embraced and served at her table. Holding a Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University and a Master's Degree from Ithaca College, she taught for many years as a Speech and Language Pathologist in the public schools of Cleveland OH, Oswego NY and Waynesville OH. As a dedicated advocate for children with physical and learning disabilities, she used her talents to open opportunities for those children. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Dayton OH due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Patricia's name to the Learning Teaching Center at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton Ohio 45469-7051.