Patricia Price
Patricia Guylene Price, 70, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a courageous four-year battle with a rare blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma. A lifelong Catholic deeply devoted to her faith, she displayed a certain bravery that touched the lives of everyone around her. She was appreciative of the many prayers offered for her as the illness ultimately advanced to Plasma Cell Leukemia, claiming her life. Patricia was an especially kind and gentle soul who above all cherished her family, making them the sole focus of her life. She will be forever remembered for the special love she showed each of them. Patricia is survived by her husband, Joseph Price; son, Bart Price; daughter-in-law, Angie Price; grandson, Charlie Price; and beloved black greyhound rescue dog named Carl. A private graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Craig Memorial Park in St. Augustine, with Fr. Rich Pagano officiating.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020