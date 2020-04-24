|
Patricia Ray
Patricia Ray, 89, of St. Augustine passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a short illness. Pat was born in Miami, moved to Palatka, attending school there until her Senior year, when she moved to St. Augustine, graduating in class of 1949 Ketterlinus (St. Augustine) High School.
Pat's career was working for non-profit organizations. At her retirement in 1991, she was the Executive Director for the of Northeast Florida in Jacksonville. In the mid 1970's, she was the first Secretary for the Greater Jacksonville Open (GJO) golf tournament, which later became the Tournament Players Championship (TPC). In the mid 1990's, she worked for the Jacksonville Home & Patio Show.
She is survived by: Husband, Claude Caviness. Children: Vicki Shiver
Bartlam (David) (St. Augustine) and Rick Shiver, Sr. (Port Orange). Grandchildren: Angela Shiver Horne (Deland), Rick Shiver, Jr. (Ashley) (Port Orange), Brandon Hill (Ft. Oglethorpe, GA), Katie Shiver (Port Orange), Reid Bartlam (Lyndsey), (Keller,Texas) and Jennifer Alaimo (Roy) (St. Augustine). Great-grandchildren: Zackary Horne (Ft. Hood, TX), Colby Horne (Deland), Damien Shiver (Port Orange), Easton Shiver (Port Orange), Shea Breeden (Port Orange), Gavin Alaimo and Hailey Alaimo (St.Augustine). Family grave side service only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in her memory.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020