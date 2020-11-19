Patrick Kevin LeahyPatrick Kevin Leahy passed away November 16, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL . After a long and valiant fight, his heart finally gave out and he passed peacefully to be with our Lord at 6 pm. Patrick was born in Marblehead MA, and spent his early years in Northport, Long Island, where he grew up and graduated from St Anthony's Prep School. He attended Penn State University, and subsequently received his certification from Baltimore Culinary institute in culinary arts as well as completing an internship in Ireland. Patrick was Sous Chef at Atlanta Hilton, before moving to Florida where he was a chef for America Cruise Line. Patrick cooked for the VFW , as well as the Elks Lodge. His favorite job, by far, was his last position as chef for the Sisters of St Joseph Convent in Saint Augustine FL. He was a beloved son, friend, and brother; he is pre-deceased by his sister, Cathy Ann Leahy, and is survived by his Father, Michael V Leahy, his brother Michael Leahy Jr, and his Mother Catherine Ann Brennan Leahy as well as numerous aunts uncles, cousins and good friends.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00AM Monday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Rev. Ed Murphy, celebrant. Visitation will be held 5:00PM - 7:00PM with a prayer service beginning at 6:00PM Sunday at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery.